District In Western Mongolia On Quarantine Over Suspected Bubonic Plague Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Mongolia has indefinitely put a district in western Zavkhan province on quarantine over a suspected bubonic plague case, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

The patient in question is a 39-year-old resident of the Uliastai district. He experienced high fever, headache and muscle aches after eating marmot meat with his family a week ago. He has been isolated at a local hospital.

At least nine people who had come into contact with him have been isolated at homes.

Earlier, several herds were diagnosed with bubonic plague in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Two cases of the disease were confirmed in Western Mongolia. In addition, a 15-year-old boy died of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai. Medics found out that three days before his death, the teenager ate marmot meat with friends.

Plague is most often transmitted by fleas living on wild rodents.

