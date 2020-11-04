UrduPoint.com
District Judge In US Orders USPS To Sweep Facilities In Multiple States For Postal Ballots

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) United States district judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered the United States Postal Service (USPS) to conduct sweeps of its processing facilities in multiple states to ensure that no mail-in ballots have been held up or lost, according to a court document published on Tuesday.

"It is hereby ORDERED that, beginning no later than 12:30 PM EST [17:30 GMT] today, Defendants shall send Postal Service inspectors or their designees, to processing facilities ... and direct them to sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery," the court order read.

The ruling covers jurisdictions in multiple states, including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

The case had been brought to court by groups of voters and civil rights organizations, such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, who expressed concerns over postal ballots becoming delayed or lost.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has been a fierce critic of mail-in voting throughout the election campaign, saying that the process may be subject to fraud.

According to the U.S. Elections Project database, more than 64.7 million mail-in ballots have been filed in the 2020 presidential election to date, with a further 27.3 million postal ballots still outstanding.

