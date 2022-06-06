UrduPoint.com

District Of Columbia Confirms First Suspected Monkeypox Case

Published June 06, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) DC Health officials said that they might have detected the first suspected monkeypox case in the US capital.

"On June 4, the DC Public Health Lab confirmed the first positive Orthopox case in a District resident who reported recent travel to Europe. The collected samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing and confirmation of the Monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is in the Orthopox family of viruses," the statement said.

According to the health authorities, the patient is currently isolated and poses no risks.

"DC Health is identifying and monitoring close contacts, however, at this time no additional cases have been identified in the District," they added.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, with at least 780 cases confirmed in humans in 27 nations from May 13 to June 2, according to the World Heath Organization.

