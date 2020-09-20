UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Official In Afghanistan's Paktika Province Killed By Gunmen - Police Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

District Official in Afghanistan's Paktika Province Killed by Gunmen - Police Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Unknown gunmen in Afghanistan's Paktika province have shot dead Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the executive director of the Yusuf Khel district, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, the incident took place as Etemadi was on his way home.

Unidentified individuals opened fire, killing the executive director.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene and investigating the murder, Aryan added.

Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen also shot dead the deputy head of the provincial council of Afghanistan's Paktia province, Ayub Gharwal, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for either incident.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Afghanistan Fire Police

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

2 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

33 minutes ago

Liverpool seal swoop for Wolves forward Jota

33 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

33 minutes ago

Vondrousova dumps two-time winner Svitolina out of ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.