District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed In Blast In Afghanistan's Paktia Province- Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed in Blast in Afghanistan's Paktia Province- Source

The police chief of the Said Karam district of Afghanistan's Paktia province, Mohammad Humayun, and three local policemen have been killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

The police chief of the Said Karam district of Afghanistan's Paktia province, Mohammad Humayun, and three local policemen have been killed in a roadside bomb blast, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, the bomb was planted in the police chief's vehicle and went off when he was on his way to assist other policemen in repelling an attack on a checkpoint in another part of the district. The explosion took place late on Tuesday.

The source stated that a total of four policemen were injured as a result of the incident.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

