District Police Chief Killed In Eastern Afghanistan In Clashes With Taliban - Source

District Police Chief Killed in Eastern Afghanistan in Clashes With Taliban - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Javed Panjshiri, the police chief of the Deh Yak district in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni, was killed in clashes with Taliban militants, a source in the provincial police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, the incident took place last night.

The Taliban also suffered casualties in the clashes, the source said, noting that the exact number is unknown.

Violence and clashes between the Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue in light of the international community's attempts to set a date for the US-brokered Afghan peace conference in Turkey.

