District Police Chief Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Kochi Ibrahimkhel, the police chief of the District Five of Afghanistan's Kabul province, has been killed in a bomb blast in the Karte Parwan neighborhood, a source in the Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, the attack also killed one other person and injured another.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, 15 Taliban militants have been killed and two others were wounded as a result of an airstrike in the Nawa-I-Barakzayi District of Helmand province in the country's south.

In the eastern province of Ghazni, a suicide bomber's hideout was destroyed and 22 militants were killed, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry.

"MOD's KKA forces [Ktah Khas or Afghan Special Unit] conducted an operation in Ghazni's Deh Yak district. A Taliban base where suicide jackets were made and suicide bombers were kept, was destroyed and 22 terrorists including 6 Arabs, 2 Pakistanis, and 2 Tajiks were arrested during the operations," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that 16 suicide vests and 16 tonnes of explosives had been destroyed, while a suicide bomber, identified as Shahbaz Khan, was arrested during the operation.