District Police Chief Killed in Taliban Attack in Western Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Naqibullah Sultanzoi, the police chief of the Ghorian district of the Afghan western province of Herat, was killed in a Taliban attack on the law enforcement headquarters, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday, citing officials.

The attack took place overnight and also killed two other officers.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban militants have been ceaseless even after the talks between Kabul and the Taliban's political arm restarted in Qatar's capital Doha this week.