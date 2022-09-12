Distrust in Japanese Government Reaches Record 47%, Surpassing Approval Rating - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The public distrust in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government increased to record 47% and for the first time surpassed approval rating, according to a poll released by the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

The survey showed that 41% of respondents voted in support of the government, while 47% spoke against it. This is a significant regression since August, when the level of public distrust had reached record 39% since the creation of Kishida's cabinet.

Respondents expressed disagreement with the government policy in several areas, including the unpopular decision to hold a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated in July.

People also expressed discontent in connection with the revealed ties between some politicians from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the scandalous religious organization Unification Church. In addition, only 21% found government's measures against rising prices to be effective, while 67% did not commend them.

Prices are expected to rise for about 8,000 items during autumn, with over 6,000 of them in October. In total, prices will rise for 20,000 products in 2022, with an average price increase of 14%, according to the Japanese research center Teikoku Databank.

The survey was conducted on September 10-11 through random telephone conversations among 1,462 people over the age of 18.