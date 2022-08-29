UrduPoint.com

Distrust In Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's Gov't Hits Record High Of 39% - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Distrust in Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's Gov't Hits Record High of 39% - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The level of public distrust in the Japanese government has reached its record high of 39% since the creation of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October 2021, according to a poll released by the Asahi newspaper.

For comparison, the previous distrust peak of 30% was recorded in February 2022, the Japanese media outlet reported. In July, the figure stood at 25%.

Meanwhile, the government's approval rating has fallen 10 percentage points to 47% from the previous poll a month earlier, according to the newspaper.

Interviewees expressed disagreement with the government policy in several areas.

Only 41% voiced support for a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated in July, while 50% opposed the ceremony. In addition, only 21% found government's measures against the rise in prices to be effective, while 67% did not commend them. Moreover, 58% objected to Kishida's idea of building next-generation nuclear power plants in the country. The plan was supported only by 34% of respondents.

The poll was conducted by computer-assisted telephone sample from August 27-28, with 998 people participating in the interview.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear February July August October Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.