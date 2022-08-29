(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The level of public distrust in the Japanese government has reached its record high of 39% since the creation of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October 2021, according to a poll released by the Asahi newspaper.

For comparison, the previous distrust peak of 30% was recorded in February 2022, the Japanese media outlet reported. In July, the figure stood at 25%.

Meanwhile, the government's approval rating has fallen 10 percentage points to 47% from the previous poll a month earlier, according to the newspaper.

Interviewees expressed disagreement with the government policy in several areas.

Only 41% voiced support for a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated in July, while 50% opposed the ceremony. In addition, only 21% found government's measures against the rise in prices to be effective, while 67% did not commend them. Moreover, 58% objected to Kishida's idea of building next-generation nuclear power plants in the country. The plan was supported only by 34% of respondents.

The poll was conducted by computer-assisted telephone sample from August 27-28, with 998 people participating in the interview.