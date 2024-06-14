Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.

The restriction has been imposed while taking notice of the unregulated transportation of tomatoes from district Peshawar to cause a shortage of this essential commodity within the district, leading to a significant increase in the prices, which adversely affects the general public.

The order would remain enforce for a period of 10 days from the date of the issuance, unless modified r withdrawn earlier. However, government agencies involved in the transportation of tomatoes for official purposes and licensed traders with valid permits issued by the district administration Peshawar are exempted of the ban.

The DC Peshawar has directed police and other law-enforcement agencies to enforce the ban strictly and prosecute anyone found violating the order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar during a crackdown on illegal cattle markets, has also closed down 68 such markets and arrested 31 persons for operating such illegal businesses.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration have also inspected various bus stands on G.T. Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road and ensured the implementation of the officially fixed transport fare and fined several transporters for its violation.

They also checked commuters’ vehicles at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway Interchange, G.T. Road and other localities to ensure the strict implementation of the officially fixed fares.

The Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was utilizing all available resources for provision of better facilities to the people during Eidul Azha and the vacations of officers had been cancelled.

He said that the officers of the district administration would monitor the operation for disposing off the remnants and carcasses of the sacrificial cattle, beside continuous inspection of the bus stands to facilitate the people during Eidul Azha vacations