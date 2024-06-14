Distt Admin Bans Tomatoes Transportation, Closes Down Illegal Cattle Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.
The restriction has been imposed while taking notice of the unregulated transportation of tomatoes from district Peshawar to cause a shortage of this essential commodity within the district, leading to a significant increase in the prices, which adversely affects the general public.
The order would remain enforce for a period of 10 days from the date of the issuance, unless modified r withdrawn earlier. However, government agencies involved in the transportation of tomatoes for official purposes and licensed traders with valid permits issued by the district administration Peshawar are exempted of the ban.
The DC Peshawar has directed police and other law-enforcement agencies to enforce the ban strictly and prosecute anyone found violating the order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar during a crackdown on illegal cattle markets, has also closed down 68 such markets and arrested 31 persons for operating such illegal businesses.
Similarly, the officers of the district administration have also inspected various bus stands on G.T. Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road and ensured the implementation of the officially fixed transport fare and fined several transporters for its violation.
They also checked commuters’ vehicles at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway Interchange, G.T. Road and other localities to ensure the strict implementation of the officially fixed fares.
The Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was utilizing all available resources for provision of better facilities to the people during Eidul Azha and the vacations of officers had been cancelled.
He said that the officers of the district administration would monitor the operation for disposing off the remnants and carcasses of the sacrificial cattle, beside continuous inspection of the bus stands to facilitate the people during Eidul Azha vacations
Recent Stories
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..
People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers
More Stories From World
-
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season20 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina45 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia among largest clean energy investors with mega climate change mitigation projects45 minutes ago
-
South African parties strike coalition deal54 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region54 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks54 minutes ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll54 minutes ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites55 minutes ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies55 minutes ago
-
Two killed in fireworks-linked explosions in Switzerland: police1 hour ago
-
Former VP of China Development Bank stands trial for bribe-taking23 minutes ago