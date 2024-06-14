Open Menu

Distt Admin Bans Tomatoes Transportation, Closes Down Illegal Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC), on Friday has banned the transportation of tomatoes from the district to any other district.

The restriction has been imposed while taking notice of the unregulated transportation of tomatoes from district Peshawar to cause a shortage of this essential commodity within the district, leading to a significant increase in the prices, which adversely affects the general public.

The order would remain enforce for a period of 10 days from the date of the issuance, unless modified r withdrawn earlier. However, government agencies involved in the transportation of tomatoes for official purposes and licensed traders with valid permits issued by the district administration Peshawar are exempted of the ban.

The DC Peshawar has directed police and other law-enforcement agencies to enforce the ban strictly and prosecute anyone found violating the order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar during a crackdown on illegal cattle markets, has also closed down 68 such markets and arrested 31 persons for operating such illegal businesses.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration have also inspected various bus stands on G.T. Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road and ensured the implementation of the officially fixed transport fare and fined several transporters for its violation.

They also checked commuters’ vehicles at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway Interchange, G.T. Road and other localities to ensure the strict implementation of the officially fixed fares.

The Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was utilizing all available resources for provision of better facilities to the people during Eidul Azha and the vacations of officers had been cancelled.

He said that the officers of the district administration would monitor the operation for disposing off the remnants and carcasses of the sacrificial cattle, beside continuous inspection of the bus stands to facilitate the people during Eidul Azha vacations

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Shortage Police Motorway Vehicles Road Kohat Charsadda Criminals Market All From Government Tomatoes

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

23 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

7 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

7 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

7 minutes ago
 Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouc ..

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

7 minutes ago
 To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar ..

To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..

8 minutes ago
People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

20 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign inv ..

Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting I ..

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

21 minutes ago
 Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ..

Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World