Disturbing Surge In Anti-Muslim Hate Speech In BJP-ruled India: Research Group
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 08:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Instances of anti-Muslim hate speech more than doubled across India last year, a Washington-based research group said Monday, amid accusations of Islamophobic tendencies against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The proliferation of hate speech in India is particularly concerning given its clear connection to the upsurge in communal violence against minorities," the group 'India Hate Lab' said in a report.
It said that the devastating Israeli war against Gaza played a key role in in the escalation of anti-Muslim hate speech over the last three months.
'India Hate Lab' documented 668 hate speech incidents targeting Muslims in 2023, 255 of which occurred in the first half of the year while 413 took place in the last six months of 2023, the research group said in a report released Monday.
About 75%, or 498, of those incidents took place in states governed by the Hindu nationalist BJP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the report. The states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh accounted for the most hate speech.
Between Oct. 7 and Dec. 31, there were 41 incidents of hate speech against Indian Muslims that mentioned the the Gaza situation, the report added.
It accounted for about 20% of hate speech in the last three months of 2023.
The research group said it used the United Nations' definition of hate speech - prejudiced or discriminatory language towards an individual or group based on attributes including religion, ethnicity, nationality, race or gender.
Rights groups have alleged mistreatment of Muslims under Modi, who became prime minister in 2014 and is widely expected to retain power after the 2024 elections.
They point to a 2019 citizenship law that the U.N. human rights office called "fundamentally discriminatory;" an anti-conversion legislation that challenges the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief; and the 2019 revoking of Muslim majority Kashmir's special status.
There has also been demolition of Muslim properties in the name of removing illegal construction and a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka when the BJP was in power in that state.
The Indian embassy in Washington and India's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
India Hate Lab said it tracked online activity of Hindu nationalist groups, verified videos of hate speech posted on social media and compiled data of isolated incidents reported by Indian media.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Stocks markets diverge after rally
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans
More Stories From World
-
Biden hosts high-stakes White House talks on Ukraine, shutdown7 minutes ago
-
Navalny team says prisoner swap was close before his death6 hours ago
-
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon6 hours ago
-
EU poised to seize Russian profits, Greek envoy says6 hours ago
-
New farmer show of force as EU ministers vow to target red tape6 hours ago
-
Sweden set to join NATO after Hungary approves bid6 hours ago
-
Biden and Trump to visit US-Mexico border on same day6 hours ago
-
Senegal leader announces amnesty to end poll-linked turmoil7 hours ago
-
Disturbing surge in anti-Muslim hate speech in BJP-ruled India: Research group8 hours ago
-
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israel embassy to protest Gaza 'genocide'8 hours ago
-
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid9 hours ago
-
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche9 hours ago