UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diver Dies In Australia Shark Attack

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Diver dies in Australia shark attack

A man died Saturday after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing off Australia's east coast, police said

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A man died Saturday after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing off Australia's east coast, police said.

The 36-year-old was bitten on a leg in waters near the popular tourist destination Fraser Island, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of Brisbane.

A nurse and a doctor treated the man on shore before paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the species of shark. It is the fourth known fatal shark attack in the country this year.

"This (is) a tremendously sad day for our community," Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said on Facebook.

"Our deepest condolences go to this young man's family and friends." Shark expert Daryl McPhee told the Courier Mail that Fraser Island was a "key spawning location for migratory fish" which attract sharks.

"It's no surprise that there's an unprovoked shark bite there; it's perhaps more surprising that people are actually diving there," said McPhee, an associate professor of environmental science at bond University.

Last month a 60-year-old surfer died after being mauled by a three-metre (nearly 10 feet) shark south of Brisbane.

Australia has one of the world's highest incidences of shark attacks, but fatalities remain rare.

Related Topics

Attack World Police Australia Facebook Doctor Died Young Seymour Brisbane Man George Family From Sad

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

33 minutes ago

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary vows to re ..

35 seconds ago

Manzoor urges opposition parties to take part in t ..

37 seconds ago

'Performance of tiger force yielding encouraging r ..

38 seconds ago

Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence 2011 World ..

40 seconds ago

Khalifa Fund launches entrepreneurship summer camp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.