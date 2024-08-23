Open Menu

Divers Searching Sunken Yacht For UK Tycoon's Daughter Find Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Divers searching sunken yacht for UK tycoon's daughter find body

Porticello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Divers searching for the last person missing after a superyacht sank off Sicily found a body Friday, presumed to be the teenage daughter of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who also perished.

The discovery, confirmed to AFP by the Italian coastguard, brings to seven the final death toll in the sinking of the "Bayesian", which went down off the Italian island before dawn on Monday.

The bodies of Lynch, a celebrated tech entrepreneur and investor, and four other passengers were found on Wednesday and Thursday, with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah the only one still missing.

Emergency services had found the body of another man, believed to be the yacht's chef, a few hours after it sank in a sudden storm.

Lynch had invited friends and family onto the sailing boat to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case.

But as the 56-metre (185-feet) British-flagged yacht was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo, it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado.

It sank within minutes.

Italian authorities launched what they called a "delicate" search operation involving specialist divers, boats from several emergency services, and helicopters.

- 'Heartbroken' -

Fifteen people had been rescued from the ship, including Lynch's wife, who is believed to have been waiting in a Sicily hotel for news of her husband and daughter.

The 18-year-old Hannah had just finished her end-of-school exams and had a place to study English literature at Oxford University, according to UK media reports.

Friends of the teenager told The Times newspaper that she was kind and clever, as well as a staunch feminist.

The bodies of Lynch's lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda, and Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, were recovered on Wednesday.

Morvillo's firm Clifford Chance paid tribute to the lawyer and his wife, saying all were "heartbroken at the tragic passing... and still coming to terms with this terrible loss".

The Bloomer family described their "unimaginable grief", saying Jonathan and Judy had been together for five decades.

"Our only comfort is that they are still together now," the family said.

The Lynch family has yet to comment publicly.

Many questions remain about why the yacht sank, and so quickly, when other boats nearby were unaffected.

On Thursday the head of the company which built the boat said the tragedy could have been avoided.

"Everything that was done reveals a very long summation of errors," said Giovanni Costantino, head of the Italian Sea Group, which includes the Perini Navi company that built Bayesian in 2008.

Related Topics

Storm Hotel Company Wife Stanley Palermo Man Oxford United Kingdom Family Media All From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

3 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

3 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

3 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

3 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

3 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

3 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

3 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From World