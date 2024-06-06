Divided ANC Debates South Africa's Future Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC party was holding internal talks on Thursday to decide how to form a government, after it failed to win an outright majority in last week's general election.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress won 40 percent of the vote -- its lowest score ever -- and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 needs the backing of other parties.
On Wednesday, ANC spokeswoman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the top leadership favoured forming a broad coalition for a government of national unity.
"We want to bring everybody on board because South Africans want us to work together for their sake," ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula told reporters on Thursday.
But observers say this might be hard to pull off given radical differences between some groups that should be part of it.
"I cannot... see how it can really work," analyst and author Susan Booysen told AFP.
"There is just so much bad blood and ill feeling between different political parties."
