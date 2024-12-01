Divided plastic pollution negotiators call for more time

Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Negotiators have failed to reach agreement on a landmark treaty to curb plastic pollution and need more time to continue discussions, the diplomat chairing the talks said Sunday.

Nearly 200 nations are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations that are supposed to result in the world's first accord on the issue after two years of discussions.

But a week of talks has failed to resolve deep divisions between "high-ambition" countries seeking a globally binding agreement to limit production and phase out harmful chemicals, and "like-minded", mostly oil-producing nations who want to focus on waste.

Plastic production is on track to triple by 2060, and more than 90 percent of plastic is not recycled.

A draft text released Sunday afternoon after multiple delays included a wide range of options, making clear the ongoing level of disagreement.

When an open plenary session finally convened late Sunday night, chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said progress had been made.

But he said, "we must also recognise that a few critical issues still prevent us from reaching a comprehensive agreement.

"

"These unresolved issues remain challenging and additional time will be needed to address them effectively," he said.

"There is a general agreement to resume the current session at a later date to conclude our negotiations."

Several nations took to the floor to support the call for more time -- but their agreement ended there.

Rwandan delegate Juliet Kabera spoke of "strong concerns about ongoing calls by a small group of countries to remove binding provisions from the text that are indispensable for the treaty to be effective."

She delivered a statement on behalf of dozens of countries, demanding a treaty that would require targets to reduce production and phase out chemicals of concern.

"A treaty that lacks these elements and only relies on voluntary measures would not be acceptable," she said, inviting supporting delegations to stand up to extensive applause from the plenary room.