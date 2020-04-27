UrduPoint.com
Divine Services In Moscow To Be Closed To Public Until Further Notice - Russian Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Divine Services in Moscow to Be Closed to Public Until Further Notice - Russian Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Divine services in churches of Moscow and the Moscow Region will continue to be held behind closed doors from April 29 until a special order, the Moscow Patriarchate reported on Monday.

Such measures are contained in the published annex to the decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia "on liability for non-compliance with instructions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus infection.

"

The decree applies to "parishes, metochions, as well as the stavropigial monasteries of Moscow and the Moscow Region on the instructions of the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow."

