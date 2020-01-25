Divisional Forest Officers assures to save forests of Astore

(@imziishan)

Divisional Forest Officer Astore Saleem Khan Friday said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

Astore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Astore Saleem Khan Friday said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

While talking to APP, he said "Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but it is also the duty of local people of the area to save their forests".

He said that we had banned illegal cutting of forests and informed all the people of Astore not to cut the jungle illegally.

He added that we would put fine on all those persons who would cut the trees and we had fixed fine amounting according to the size of tree.

Furthermore we would also handed over those persons to police and they would be punished for 3 months Jail term. "We are also looking after the new tress we had planted this year", he added.