UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Forest Officers Assures To Save Forests Of Astore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:41 PM

Divisional Forest Officers assures to save forests of Astore

Divisional Forest Officer Astore Saleem Khan Friday said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

Astore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Astore Saleem Khan Friday said that we were utilizing all our available resources to save the forests of Astore.

While talking to APP, he said "Forests are the precious assets of any area and it is not only the duty of forest department but it is also the duty of local people of the area to save their forests".

He said that we had banned illegal cutting of forests and informed all the people of Astore not to cut the jungle illegally.

He added that we would put fine on all those persons who would cut the trees and we had fixed fine amounting according to the size of tree.

Furthermore we would also handed over those persons to police and they would be punished for 3 months Jail term. "We are also looking after the new tress we had planted this year", he added.

Related Topics

Police Jail Fine All

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

38 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

38 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

38 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

46 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

46 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.