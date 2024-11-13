Divisions On Show As EU Top Team Faces Grilling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Political tensions within the European Parliament bubbled up on Tuesday, causing lawmakers to push back a vote on confirming top members of the EU's new executive team.
The European Union's designated foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, made her pitch calling for the 27-member union to pull its weight with a united front on the global stage.
"The world is on fire, so we have to stick together," the 47-year-old former Estonian prime minister told her confirmation hearing, adding that the bloc needed to toughen its stance on China over its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Her approval for the post is in little doubt since she was tapped directly by EU leaders in June.
But lawmakers who have to greenlight it postponed a decision, bundling her together with other more controversial nominees.
Kallas was among six vice-presidents chosen to lead EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's new European Commission who faced parliamentary scrutiny in Brussels on Tuesday before starting in their post.
Kallas was first up, along with Italy's Raffaele Fitto, of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right Brothers of Italy party, one of the most divisive Names.
France's Stephane Sejourne, Spain's Teresa Ribera, Romania's Roxana Minzatu and Finland's Henna Virkkunen also faced questions from parliamentarians.
- 'Failed fitness test' -
Lawmakers on the centre and left are unhappy that Fitto was handed a vice presidency with the cohesion and reforms brief despite his hard-right affiliation.
"I want to be clear, I am not here to represent a political party. I am not here to represent a member state. I am here today to affirm my commitment to Europe," Fitto said.
During an at times tense three-hour questioning, the 55-year-old declined to delve into his politics besides stressing his Christian democratic past, and repeatedly said he was open to dialogue and cooperation.
But many were not persuaded.
"Fitto fails fitness test," headlined a statement from the Greens group, with lawmaker Bas Eickhout further accusing the Italian of not having "the best interest of the European Union and its citizens at heart".
Some see Fitto's high-profile role, which von der Leyen has said reflected Rome's importance within the bloc, as a betrayal of a deal that got her re-elected in July.
Meloni's European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which espouses a brand of politics disliked by progressive EU parliamentarians, did not support the German politician's bid for a second term.
Opponents argue it should thus be excluded from the inner sanctum of the new leadership, with Fitto stripped of the vice-presidency.
The Italian has the backing of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in parliament. But that's not enough as approval requires a two-thirds majority.
"Our proposal is to do a coordinated evaluation of the VPs on Wednesday," said Pascal Canfin of the centrist Renew, adding the group's vote on Fitto depended "on the final agreement".
That line passed and a decision on Minzatu, 44, who is to oversee the people, skills and preparedness portfolio, Virkkunen, 52, Ribera, 55, and Sejourne, 39, was also delayed.
"Europe must accelerate or it will fall behind," Sejourne, France's centrist ex-foreign minister, who is to take charge of industrial strategy, told parliament.
