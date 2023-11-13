Open Menu

DJ, Builder, Frenchman - Madagascar's Leader Vying For Re-election

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

DJ, builder, Frenchman - Madagascar's leader vying for re-election

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) With smooth features and thick black hair, Andry Rajoelina might at first sight appear like a political novice.

But looks are deceiving.

Nicknamed "the disc jockey", Madagascar's outgoing President has held a firm hold on power for years and is barrelling towards re-election on November 16, despite protests and legal challenges.

Only months ago, the man who first took power in 2009 on the back of a coup, then skipped the following elections only to make a winning comeback in 2018, seemed in trouble.

In June, media reports revealed that the 49-year-old had acquired French nationality in 2014, triggering calls for him to be taken out of the presidential race.

Under local laws, the President was to lose Madagascan nationality and with it the ability to lead the country, his opponents said.

He became the butt of his detractors' jokes, with some asking whether as a Frenchman he would celebrate July 14, Bastille Day, in style.

Rajoelina responded in a three-hour long interview broadcasted by radio and television, where, with a sweet tone and flirtatious smile, explained that he became French "out of love" for his children, to allow them to pursue their studies abroad.

Barack Obama had Kenyan origins and Nelson Mandela received several honorary citizenships, he said, downplaying the debate that raged in his country.

Accusations that he had not been upfront about his dual citizenship were untrue. He simply was not asked about it, he said in another interview.

In September, Madagascar's top court dismissed appeals to have his candidacy declared void.

To Rajoelina, that put the issue to bed. But the verdict sparked opposition anger.

For more than a month, 11 out of 12 of his election challengers have held almost daily demonstrations in Antananarivo, decrying an "institutional coup" to favour the incumbent.

Rajoelina has been unmoved.

Following the initial demonstrations he took his electoral campaign away from the capital, showcasing the achievements of his administrations.

Styling himself as a "builder president" in a country that lacks everything and is among the poorest on the planet, he pointed to schools, roads and hospitals built during his tenure.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Nelson Mandela Man Antananarivo Lead Madagascar June July September November Citizenship 2018 Media TV From Top Race Court Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

22 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

2 days ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

2 days ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

2 days ago

More Stories From World