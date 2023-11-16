Open Menu

Djibouti City, China's Ningbo Sign Accord To Promote Friendship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Djibouti city, China's Ningbo sign accord to promote friendship

DJIBOUTI CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Djibouti city and east China's port city of Ningbo signed a friendly exchange accord on Tuesday to strengthen mutual learning, exchanges and cooperation.

Said Daoud Mohamed, mayor of Djibouti city, capital of the Red Sea nation of Djibouti, said that the good relationship between the two cities will surely go down in the history of Djibouti city.

The two cities will establish a regular liaison mechanism, said Song Yueshun, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Ningbo Municipal People's Congress.

Song said Ningbo will strengthen economic, trade, shipping, logistics, culture and green city development ties with Djibouti city.

The establishment of friendly exchanges will promote friendship and cooperation between the two cities, said Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Hu Bin.

Ningbo and Djibouti city have proved crucial for international maritime trade. In recent years, Djibouti, located at the tip of the Horn of Africa, has been consolidating its position as a regional logistics and commercial hub thanks to robust cooperation with China.

