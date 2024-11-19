Djibouti Experiments With GM Mosquito Against Malaria
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitos are being released every week in Djibouti as the tiny Horn of Africa state experiments with a new weapon against an unprecedented malaria surge.
East Africa faces a deadly new threat from the arrival of Anopheles stephensi, a mosquito native to Asia and the middle East that thrives in urban areas and is immune to insecticides.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says the species is a key factor in an unprecedented spike in malaria cases in Djibouti and Ethiopia, and has been found in six other African countries so far.
In 2019, Abdoulilah Ahmed Abdi, health adviser to Djibouti's presidency, heard about a new invention being used primarily in Brazil against a dengue-carrying mosquito.
The so-called "Friendly" mosquito, created by British biotechnology firm Oxitec, is a genetically modified male that carries a protein ensuring its offspring will not survive.
Since only females bite, the idea is that GM males can be released in vast numbers without posing an additional risk to humans.
Djibouti launched the programme in May with the release of 40,000 GM mosquitos and on October 6, began weekly releases that will run for six months.
"We are trying to find with our partner Oxitec an innovative and sustainable solution that could have an impact on the whole region and the continent at large," said Abdi.
"We are very proud of it. It's an initiative for all Africa," he added.
Abdi said results were expected by mid-2025 and that Djibouti was also building a factory to produce the mosquito for shipment across Africa.
Recent Stories
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
Police handed over missing children to parents
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off
More Stories From World
-
At UN, Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples' right to self-determination adopted unanimously1 minute ago
-
Gaza Hamas ministry says over 20 killed in aid-looter operation6 hours ago
-
Germany, Finland warn of 'hybrid warfare' after sea cable cut8 hours ago
-
Russia vetoes Sudan ceasefire resolution at UN8 hours ago
-
UNESCO 'enhanced protection' for 34 Lebanon heritage sites8 hours ago
-
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war9 hours ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority9 hours ago
-
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet10 hours ago
-
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'10 hours ago
-
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline10 hours ago
-
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate action10 hours ago