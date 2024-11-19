Djibouti experiments with GM mosquito against malaria

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitos are being released every week in Djibouti as the tiny Horn of Africa state experiments with a new weapon against an unprecedented malaria surge.

East Africa faces a deadly new threat from the arrival of Anopheles stephensi, a mosquito native to Asia and the middle East that thrives in urban areas and is immune to insecticides.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the species is a key factor in an unprecedented spike in malaria cases in Djibouti and Ethiopia, and has been found in six other African countries so far.

In 2019, Abdoulilah Ahmed Abdi, health adviser to Djibouti's presidency, heard about a new invention being used primarily in Brazil against a dengue-carrying mosquito.

The so-called "Friendly" mosquito, created by British biotechnology firm Oxitec, is a genetically modified male that carries a protein ensuring its offspring will not survive.

Since only females bite, the idea is that GM males can be released in vast numbers without posing an additional risk to humans.

Djibouti launched the programme in May with the release of 40,000 GM mosquitos and on October 6, began weekly releases that will run for six months.

"We are trying to find with our partner Oxitec an innovative and sustainable solution that could have an impact on the whole region and the continent at large," said Abdi.

"We are very proud of it. It's an initiative for all Africa," he added.

Abdi said results were expected by mid-2025 and that Djibouti was also building a factory to produce the mosquito for shipment across Africa.