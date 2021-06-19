Djibouti Foreign Minister Extended Invitation To Lavrov, Visit May Take Place By 2021 End
Sat 19th June 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik that he invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to the African country, adding that the visit could take place "by the end of this year, maybe November or December."
"I have also invited Minister Lavrov to come to visit Djibouti at the most convenient time for him," Youssouf said.