Djibouti Working to Sign Contracts With Russian Companies on Renewable Energy Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Djibouti has been looking into cooperating with Russian companies on renewable energy projects, and negotiations on contracts are currently in progress, Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik.

"A few days ago [early June] we had a delegation with Russian citizens from Russian companies who visited Djibouti. They have expertise, the know-how to develop renewable energy in Djibouti ... They had discussion with the minister and they will continue to follow up so that they can reach an agreement, sign it and then start developing the projects," he said.

According to Youssouf, the African country has already started developing projects in wind energy and has good potential in the areas of solar and geothermal energy.

The minister noted Djibouti has also requested expertise from Russian companies in the mining sector, since Russia has vast experience in this industry.

In general, Youssouf said he was "very optimistic" about future cooperation with the Russian business community.