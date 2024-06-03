Open Menu

Djokovic 3 A.m. Finish Sparks Health Fears In Tennis

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Djokovic 3 a.m. finish sparks health fears in tennis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic believes "things could have been handled differently" after winning his French Open third round match at 3:07 a.m. (0107 GMT) Sunday as US star Coco Gauff warned that players' health was being put at risk.

Defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic came from two sets to one down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a clash which only started just before 10:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) on Saturday.

It was easily the latest finish to a French Open tie and came after organisers squeezed in extra matches onto the two main show courts, which both have retractable roofs, to counter the scheduling chaos caused by a seventh day of rain in Paris.

"I don't want to get into this debate," said Djokovic initially before adding: "I think certain things could have been handled differently.

"There is a certain beauty in winning the match at three in the morning if it was the last of the tournament, but this isn't the case.

"

Djokovic's four-hour 29-minute victory allowed the 37-year-old world number one to equal Roger Federer's record of 369 Grand Slam match wins.

"Physically, I really went to my limits to win this match. When you play rallies of more than 20 shots, at two in the morning... Who plays at two in the morning?" he added.

"We play few matches in our life at this time. The conditions were very heavy, it was very cold. You didn't have many free points behind your serve."

Djokovic must now recover to face Argentinian 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 on Monday after avoiding what would have been his earliest exit at the French Open in 15 years.

"I definitely think it's not healthy," said women's world number three and US Open champion Gauff.

More Stories From World