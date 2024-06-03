Djokovic 3 A.m. Finish Sparks Health Fears In Tennis
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic believes "things could have been handled differently" after winning his French Open third round match at 3:07 a.m. (0107 GMT) Sunday as US star Coco Gauff warned that players' health was being put at risk.
Defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic came from two sets to one down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a clash which only started just before 10:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) on Saturday.
It was easily the latest finish to a French Open tie and came after organisers squeezed in extra matches onto the two main show courts, which both have retractable roofs, to counter the scheduling chaos caused by a seventh day of rain in Paris.
"I don't want to get into this debate," said Djokovic initially before adding: "I think certain things could have been handled differently.
"There is a certain beauty in winning the match at three in the morning if it was the last of the tournament, but this isn't the case.
"
Djokovic's four-hour 29-minute victory allowed the 37-year-old world number one to equal Roger Federer's record of 369 Grand Slam match wins.
"Physically, I really went to my limits to win this match. When you play rallies of more than 20 shots, at two in the morning... Who plays at two in the morning?" he added.
"We play few matches in our life at this time. The conditions were very heavy, it was very cold. You didn't have many free points behind your serve."
Djokovic must now recover to face Argentinian 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 on Monday after avoiding what would have been his earliest exit at the French Open in 15 years.
"I definitely think it's not healthy," said women's world number three and US Open champion Gauff.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho gets warm welcome in Istanbul11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup scores11 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results11 minutes ago
-
Former England rugby league great Burrow dies aged 4111 minutes ago
-
West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in T20 World Cup11 minutes ago
-
Champions League kings Madrid deliver on celebration promise11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 3rd update21 minutes ago
-
Lightning injures 18 people in Czech Republic21 minutes ago
-
Two planes collide at Portugal air show: air force21 minutes ago
-
ANC loses outright majority in South Africa vote21 minutes ago
-
'Historic day': Women lead as Mexicans choose president21 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result21 minutes ago