Djokovic Battles To Save Legacy Of Wimbledon's Golden Generation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic is poised to mount a one-man battle to preserve the legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation in the face of an increasingly successful new wave spearheaded by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
However, the odds will be stacked against the seven-time champion and the holder of 24 Grand Slam titles when the tournament gets underway on Monday.
Arriving in London having recently undergone knee surgery, the 37-year-old Serb, runner-up to Alcaraz last year, has seen his Grand Slam powers eroded in 2024.
He was succeeded as Australian Open champion by Sinner with the Italian also taking his world number one ranking.
Djokovic then saw his French Open crown pass to Alcaraz after he limped out of Paris suffering from a torn meniscus in his right knee.
If Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, he would become the oldest champion of the modern era.
"I have this incredible desire to play, just to compete," said Djokovic who will take on 123rd-ranked Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic in his opener on Tuesday.
"Just the thought of missing Wimbledon was not correct."
With Federer now retired, Rafael Nadal skipping the tournament to focus on the Paris Olympics and Andy Murray playing in the aftermath of a back operation, there is definitely change in the air in south-west London.
Germany's world number four Alexander Zverev on Saturday predicted this year's Wimbledon will be the "most open in 20 years".
