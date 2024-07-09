Open Menu

Djokovic Blasts Fans' 'disrespect' After Reaching 60th Slam Quarter-final

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Djokovic blasts fans' 'disrespect' after reaching 60th Slam quarter-final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of "disrespect" in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at the All England Club on Monday.

World number two Djokovic, the seven-time champion at Wimbledon and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic then launched a bitter outburst at a section of Centre Court fans who constantly chanted "Rune" throughout the match, echoing the shouts of "Root", popularised by cricket fans in the country in support of former England cricket skipper Joe Root.

"To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it," said an angry Djokovic.

"And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player -- in this case me -- have a goooooooood night," he added, mocking his tormentors.

When told by the tv interviewer that some fans were shouting "Rune" rather than booing, Djokovic hit back.

"They were. They were. I am not accepting it. No no no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo," he said.

"Listen, I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks. I focus on the respectful people that pay for the ticket, and love tennis and appreciate the players.

"I have played in much more hostile environments, trust me -- you guys can't touch me."

The 37-year-old Serb, still sporting a knee support on his right leg after undergoing surgery last month, set the tone for Monday's fourth-round tie when Rune failed to win a single point in the opening three games.

He saved a break point in the 10th game of the second set before carving out another key break in the first game of the third.

Djokovic goes on to face Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis World TV All From Court Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

2 hours ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

2 hours ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

2 hours ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

2 hours ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

2 hours ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

2 hours ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

2 hours ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

3 hours ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

3 hours ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

3 hours ago

More Stories From World