Djokovic Crashes Out Of Indian Wells Opener
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Five-time champion Novak Djokovic tumbled out of the Indian Wells ATP Masters on Saturday, falling in his first match to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp.
The Dutch player who toppled Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open last year before beating Rafael Nadal in Davis Cup in the Spanish great's last match, beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
The Serb star, seeded sixth, joined world number two and top seed Alexander Zverev and fourth seed Casper Ruud in exiting in the second round.
Thirty-seven unforced errors were too much for Djokovic to overcome. After 14 in the first set he cleaned things up in the second, grabbing a quick break on the way to a 3-0 lead.
Djokovic pumped his fist after belting a forehand winner to the corner for his first break chance of the match and after consolidating the break nodded his head in satisfaction.
However, van de Zandschulp wasn't about to go quietly and the rallies remained tense affairs.
Trailing 0-40 in the sixth game of the second set, Djokovic clawed out another break in a game that went to deuce five times, but he was broken as he served for the set, gifting van de Zandschulp a third break opportunity with a forehand miss.
Clearly frustrated at times, Djokovic muscled a forehand winner to the baseline to secure the second set and level the match.
It was only a brief respite. Van de Zandschulp kept the pressure on both from the baseline and at the net and Djokovic's errors began to pile up again.
Van de Zandschulp took control in the third with a break for 3-1. He dived for an unlikely winner to open the game before Djokovic missed an easy volley. Unable to convert his first break chance, van de Zandschulp gave himself another with a stinging volley and caught Djokovic in midcourt with a lob.
Djokovic couldn't stop the bleeding as van de Zandschulp reeled off the last five games.
With his eighth victory over a top-10 opponent, van de Zandschulp has earned back-to-back ATP victories for the first time this year.
While Djokovic shares the Indian Wells record of five titles with Roger Federer, he hasn't hoisted the trophy since 2016.
He hoped the coaching of former rival Andy Murray would help him go deep this year, but instead it was an even earlier exit than in 2024 -- when he lost to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
More Stories From World
-
Hamas says 'positive' signs for start of phase two Gaza truce talks5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells opener5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through5 minutes ago
-
'Things are different' Djokovic says after another early exit at Indian Wells5 minutes ago
-
Wild weather leaves mass blackouts in Australia5 minutes ago
-
Argentina port city 'destroyed' by massive rainstorm, 13 dead5 minutes ago
-
Colombian guerillas release hostage security forces5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update6 minutes ago
-
US shipbuilders, a shadow of what they were, welcome Trump's support6 minutes ago
-
Nigeria seeks to cash in on soaring cocoa prices6 minutes ago