Djokovic Cruises Past Dimitrov Into Miami Open Final
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Novak Djokovic outclassed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the final of the Miami Open, becoming the oldest man to reach a ATP Masters 1000 title match.
Djokovic, who now has a 13-1 record against the Bulgarian, totally dominated the contest which was over in 69 minutes.
The Serb will face the winner of Friday's other semi-final between Czech teenager Jakub Mensik and American third-seed Taylor Fritz as he looks for a record seventh Miami title.
The match was the oldest semi-final in Masters 1000 history with a combined age of 70.
Djokovic's serve was once again strong - he made 87% of his first serves and hit five aces - but his all-round game was impressive and he will head into the final confident of securing a landmark 100th professional title.
"It was very windy today, very difficult to control the ball, changing direction all the time but I had good serves and held my nerves," said the 37-year-old.
"The serve was again the highlight of the match for me. I think it was 84% last game and I thought that would be difficult to beat that but today it was 87% so I don't know what to say?
"Hopefully I can continue in the same fashion because that definitely make my life easier," he said.
After a slow start to the season, Djokovic has his swagger back and his eye on his 100th win.
"After the Olympics, which was the 99th title, every tournament I play in has been going for 100 and I haven't be able to achieve that. Hopefully Sunday, I am going to go all in," he said.
Lionel Messi was in the stands to watch the game after training nearby with Inter Miami and Djokovic was delighted to see him.
"It was a huge honour to have King Leo in the stands, it was the first time I have played in front of him," he said.
