Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic was in imperious form as he demolished Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Thursday, with the Australian Open just over a week away.

On a day when rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard underlined their potential, Djokovic cruised past fellow veteran Monfils in 72 minutes.

Djokovic and Monfils played an entertaining match, but the 37-year-old Serb was always in control as he notched his 20th straight win over the Frenchman.

Former world number one Djokovic next plays giant American Reilly Opelka.

"We've been playing a long time, I've known Gael since I was 15 and he was 16," said Djokovic, who is pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title when the Australian Open begins on January 12.