Djokovic Cruises Past Monfils As Rising Stars Impress In Brisbane
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic was in imperious form as he demolished Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Thursday, with the Australian Open just over a week away.
On a day when rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard underlined their potential, Djokovic cruised past fellow veteran Monfils in 72 minutes.
Djokovic and Monfils played an entertaining match, but the 37-year-old Serb was always in control as he notched his 20th straight win over the Frenchman.
Former world number one Djokovic next plays giant American Reilly Opelka.
"We've been playing a long time, I've known Gael since I was 15 and he was 16," said Djokovic, who is pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title when the Australian Open begins on January 12.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane1 minute ago
-
Montenegro mourns after gunman kills 1222 minutes ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford1 hour ago
-
Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test1 hour ago
-
China says 'shocked' by New Orleans attack, expresses sympathy2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say police chief among 11 killed in Israel strike2 hours ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: China Meteorological Administration3 hours ago
-
South Korea police raid Jeju Air, airport over fatal crash3 hours ago
-
Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test3 hours ago
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford3 hours ago
-
Perera's 46-ball ton gives Sri Lanka consolation T20 win over New Zealand5 hours ago