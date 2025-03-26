Djokovic Marches Into Miami Quarters As Ruud Exits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in one hour 22 minutes.
Musetti, the 15th seed from Tuscany, got off to a flying start to take a 2-0 lead in the first set but then proceeded to lose the next nine games as the Serb, looking confident and sharp, ran away with the game.
Djokovic has won the Miami Open on six occasions but has not featured in the quarters since his last victory here in 2016.
The 37-year-old is now just three wins away from winning his 100th tour-level title.
"He had a really good start of the match. First couple games I started a little bit slow and then I knew that if I give him time, he's going to make his shots," Djokovic said.
"He loves kind of running around his backhand, hitting forehands. But he is so talented, he can play any shot in the game on any surface.
"It was tough, particularly in the first seven, eight games of the match. But I think breaking his serve to come back to two-all and break right away at 3-2, it was a momentum shift and I tried to use that," he added.
Djokovic will face American Sebastian Korda on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals after the 24th seed beat French veteran Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a rain-affected match.
Korda visibly struggled with his wrist, however, and said after the match that he had been in discomfort with an injury that has caused him trouble in the past.
"It's pretty painful right now, we'll see how it goes tomorrow. Will do a lot of work with my physio now, we'll see how it is tomorrow.
"I haven't played a lot of tournaments this year. Hopefully I can play some good tennis and see where it takes me," he said.
Korda later pulled out of his doubles match with partner Jordan Thompson.
Recent Stories
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
More Stories From World
-
Abrudean reaffirms solid partnership between Romania, Moldova1 minute ago
-
S. Africa take big World Cup lead, but may lose points over Mokoena1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's sesame seed exports to China surge by 180% in early 20251 minute ago
-
Djokovic marches into Miami quarters as Ruud exits1 minute ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables11 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 18 dead in raging wildfires51 minutes ago
-
Capitulation, defiance as Trump takes aim at law firms1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro awaits ruling over alleged coup bid1 hour ago
-
President receives Secretary General of ECO1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges credible probe into recent 'shocking' violence in Syria's coastal region2 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables2 hours ago