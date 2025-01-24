Open Menu

Djokovic Retires Hurt To Send Zverev Into Australian Open Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Djokovic retires hurt to send Zverev into Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic said Friday there was a chance he may have played his last Australian Open after retiring with a muscle tear in the semi-finals to leave his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters.

The 37-year-old's upper left leg was again heavily taped after hurting it in the quarter-finals and the Serb called it quits after losing the first set 7-6 (7/5) to Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic left the court to a mixture of boos and applause as the German reached his first Melbourne final.

"There is a chance. Who knows," Djokovic said when asked if he may have graced the Melbourne Park courts for a last time.

"I'll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I'm going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I'm not sure.

"I normally like to come to Australia to play. I've had the biggest success in my career here. So if I'm fit, healthy, motivated, I don't see a reason why I wouldn't come," he added.

"But there's always a chance, yeah."

Djokovic has now gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's 24 and become the all-time leader.

He failed to collect one for the first time in seven years in 2024, with his last coming at the 2023 US Open, casting further doubt on whether he will ever get past Court.

His semi-final agony also deprived him of a 100th career title. Roger Federer (102) is the only player, man or woman, to reach the century mark.

"I actually thought I played really well, as well as I played the last 12 months, to be honest," he said of his tournament run.

"I liked my chances if I was physically fit and ready to battle. I think I was striking the ball very well. A lot of positives to take in terms of how I played.

"I wish Sascha (Zverev) all the best. You know, he deserves his first Slam. I'll be cheering for him."

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

28 seconds ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

15 minutes ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

45 minutes ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

2 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International ..

Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

10 hours ago
 Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

10 hours ago
 UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under ..

UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne

11 hours ago
 DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for ..

DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

12 hours ago

More Stories From World