Djokovic retires hurt to send Zverev into Australian Open final

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic said Friday there was a chance he may have played his last Australian Open after retiring with a muscle tear in the semi-finals to leave his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters.

The 37-year-old's upper left leg was again heavily taped after hurting it in the quarter-finals and the Serb called it quits after losing the first set 7-6 (7/5) to Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic left the court to a mixture of boos and applause as the German reached his first Melbourne final.

"There is a chance. Who knows," Djokovic said when asked if he may have graced the Melbourne Park courts for a last time.

"I'll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I'm going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I'm not sure.

"I normally like to come to Australia to play. I've had the biggest success in my career here. So if I'm fit, healthy, motivated, I don't see a reason why I wouldn't come," he added.

"But there's always a chance, yeah."

Djokovic has now gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's 24 and become the all-time leader.

He failed to collect one for the first time in seven years in 2024, with his last coming at the 2023 US Open, casting further doubt on whether he will ever get past Court.

His semi-final agony also deprived him of a 100th career title. Roger Federer (102) is the only player, man or woman, to reach the century mark.

"I actually thought I played really well, as well as I played the last 12 months, to be honest," he said of his tournament run.

"I liked my chances if I was physically fit and ready to battle. I think I was striking the ball very well. A lot of positives to take in terms of how I played.

"I wish Sascha (Zverev) all the best. You know, he deserves his first Slam. I'll be cheering for him."