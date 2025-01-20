Djokovic Row As Sinner, Swiatek Eye Australian Open Last Eight
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic was at the centre of another Australian Open row on Monday while Iga Swiatek will be desperate to avoid a major shock and Jannik Sinner is also eyeing the quarter-finals.
On a hot Melbourne day, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina mounted a stunning first-set comeback to beat Veronika Kudermetova -- then declined to shake the Russian's hand.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to make the quarter-finals on Sunday.
Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans.
Jones on Friday labelled Djokovic a "has-been", among other things, and said: "Kick him out."
Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the tv station until he got an apology.
He later released a short video on X to explain his stance and it has been viewed more than 60 million times, and caught the attention of the site's owner Elon Musk.
"It's way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media," Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: "Indeed."
Jones apologised on air on Monday but the row simmered, with tennis stars past and present and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese all wading in.
Djokovic has been at the centre of controversy before at the Australian Open, notably in 2022 when he was deported on the eve of the tournament over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid.
He claimed ahead of this year's tournament that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while held in a hotel before being deported.
