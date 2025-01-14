Djokovic says fightback bodes well for Grand Slam record bid

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic said the way he fought back after losing the opening set of his first-round match bodes well in his quest for an 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Grand Slam crown.

With new coach Andy Murray watching on, the 37-year-old Djokovic was flat-footed early on against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy before winning in four sets.

The 19-year-old Basavareddy, who was making his Grand Slam main draw debut, stunned Djokovic by clinching the first set.

But the Serbian slowly began to get his measure, battling through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 with Murray sitting quietly courtside on Rod Laver Arena in one of the newly introduced "coaching pods".

The win put the seventh seed into the second round in Melbourne for an 18th consecutive year.

"As far as my performance, I didn't start really well," he said.

"I kind of had opportunities to come back towards the end of the first but I was probably a bit too passive from the back of the court. He was dictating the play.

"Then 4-3 second set, I played a great game, crucial break. I started to switch the momentum to my side.

"I ended up I think the match in a good fashion. I think that it's important. It counts mentally for me, for the rest of the tournament."

The veteran was effusive in praise for the athletic youngster, ranked 107.

"I was very impressed by him.

I think the whole stadium was really," Djokovic said.

"Huge credit to him for stepping out in his debut in a Grand Slam, first time on a big court, playing the way he did play. So well done.

"I'm sure if he keeps going this way, he's very young, we are going to see quite a bit of him in the future."

Djokovic hired long-time rival Murray, who retired last year, to help him get back to winning ways after a lean 2024 where he failed to collect a major for the first time since 2017.

While he earned Olympic gold, the Slams were dominated by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb said it was great having Murray in his corner during the match.

"A few times I did approach Andy, asked him something about whatever it was, whatever shot. He was giving me his feedback, his guidance and opinion," he said.

"It's important. I enjoy talking to Andy. I mean, he knows tennis as well as anybody out there.

"I think he was doing great today," he added. "He was standing up several times, trying to encourage me and support me. I enjoyed it."

Djokovic will next play Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in his bid to win one more Slam and surpass Margaret Court's 24 as the best ever.

Should he go all the way, it will be his 100th career title, just the third man in the Open era to reach the milestone behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).