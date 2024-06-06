Djokovic Says Knee Operation 'went Well'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he had had an operation on his right knee that he injured at the French Open and that it "went well".
The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was forced to withdrew ahead of his French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
"I'm still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he posted on social media.
"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.
"
The 37-year-old made no mention of whether he would be fit to take part at Wimbledon which begins on July 1 but added that he was going to "do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible".
Djokovic withdrew from the French Open after winning a five-set match against Francisco Cerundolo.
He had been due to face Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From World
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert6 minutes ago
-
Sudan committee says 'up to 100' killed in village attack7 minutes ago
-
Divided ANC debates South Africa's future govt7 minutes ago
-
India's Modi readies for third term after securing coalition7 minutes ago
-
Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener27 minutes ago
-
'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee57 minutes ago
-
New report reveals severe child food poverty amid world crises1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reiterates call for Hajj pilgrims to take precautions against heatstroke2 hours ago
-
Dutch voters kick off marathon EU elections2 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash2 hours ago
-
Ukraine drone strike halts operations at Russian refinery2 hours ago
-
Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism2 hours ago