Djokovic says knee operation 'went well'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he had had an operation on his right knee that he injured at the French Open and that it "went well".

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was forced to withdrew ahead of his French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.

"I'm still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he posted on social media.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

"

The 37-year-old made no mention of whether he would be fit to take part at Wimbledon which begins on July 1 but added that he was going to "do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible".

Djokovic withdrew from the French Open after winning a five-set match against Francisco Cerundolo.

He had been due to face Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.