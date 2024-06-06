Djokovic Says Knee Operation 'went Well'
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he had had an operation on his right knee that he injured at the French Open and that it "went well".
The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was forced to withdrew ahead of his Roland Garros quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," he posted on social media.
"I'm still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.
"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans."
The 37-year-old made no mention of whether he would be fit to take part at Wimbledon which begins on July 1 but added that he was going to "do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible".
Djokovic withdrew from the French Open after winning a five-set match against Francisco Cerundolo and went on to blame the "slippery" Roland Garros courts for aggravating the problem.
"For the last couple weeks I have had, I would say, slight discomfort, I would call it that way, in the right knee, but I haven't had an injury that would be concerning me at all," Djokovic said after his record 370th win at a Grand Slam.
"I was playing a few tournaments with it, and no issues until today."
The Cerundolo victory was Djokovic's second five-setter in quick succession having come through a gruelling four-hour, 29-minute slog against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round that concluded at 3:07 am Sunday morning, the latest finish in French Open history.
Ruud, who lost to Djokovic in last year's final, received a walkover and will now play Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday.
Djokovic's injury-enforced exit from the tournament means that Jannik Sinner will become Italy's first number one in the sport next week.
For the first time since 2004, the men's final in Paris will not feature Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
