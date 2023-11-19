Open Menu

Djokovic Sets Up ATP Finals Title Match Against Sinner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- World No.1 Novak Djokovic swept past Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-3, 6-2 at the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday to meet home favorite Jannik Sinner in the final.

The Serb is one game away from his record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, moving one ahead of Roger Federer.

"The best match of the tournament for me, without a doubt. It came at right time really, after spending a lot of hours on the court in the first three matches," said the 36-year-old.

Sinner earlier dispatched Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

"Incredible feeling. It was a really tough match today. I am happy to be in the final ... The crowd has given me so much energy," Sinner said.

