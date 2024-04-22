Djokovic Skips Madrid Open, Nadal To Face Teen Blanch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) World number one and record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play at the Madrid Open this week.
Media reports said the 36-year-old Serbian star had pulled out of the tournament and he was not included in the draw on Monday.
The 36-year-old is yet to win a title this season and has only played in four tournaments this year, having decided to lighten his schedule.
Veteran tennis great Rafael Nadal will continue his comeback from injury in Madrid and has been pitted against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the first round.
Djokovic has now pulled out of the Madrid Open three times in four years.
The Serbian could still appear in Rome at the Italian Open before defending his French Open title from May 26.
Djokovic is a three-time champion at the two-week clay court event in the Spanish capital.
It is his second Masters 1000 withdrawal this year after skipping the Miami Open in March.
Djokovic attended Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and is expected to appear at the Laureus Awards in Madrid on Monday, where he is in contention to win the Sportsman of the Year trophy.
Veteran tennis great Nadal, 37, played at the Barcelona Open but was defeated in the second round by Alex de Minaur in straight sets.
If he defeats teenager Blanch then he will face Australian world number 11 De Minaur in the second round for the second week in a row.
Reigning champion and second seed Carlos Alcaraz said he was hoping to be fully fit to play in Madrid after a forearm problem and will face either Alexander Shevchenko or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.
Jannik Sinner, second in the world rankings and top seed in Djokovic's absence, will face either Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or a qualifier in the second round.
Recent Stories
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election16 minutes ago
-
The Ukrainian drones taking on Russia's Black Sea fleet26 minutes ago
-
Eleven missing during rainstorm in China36 minutes ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on talent work published36 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title36 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles46 minutes ago
-
China says to strengthen Maldives ties after election46 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State to visit China from April 2446 minutes ago
-
Turkish consumer confidence index up in April1 hour ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'1 hour ago
-
Three dead, tens of thousands evacuated as storms strike south China1 hour ago
-
Turkish documentary receives award at Russian film festival1 hour ago