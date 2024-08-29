Djokovic Tackles Djere, Gauff Shines Under US Open Lights
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Novak Djokovic will aim for a fast start against fellow Serbian Laslo Djere on Wednesday as he steps up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.
Djere, ranked 109th in the world, was the only player to take a set off Djokovic at last year's US Open, taking the first two of their third-round clash before Djokovic turned the tide on the way to a 24th major crown, which tied him with Margaret Court for most all-time.
Djokovic, coming off an emotional triumph at the Paris Olympics, anchored a night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium that opened with defending women's champion Coco Gauff beating 37-year-old Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-0.
It was an uneven performance from 20-year-old Gauff, who has endured an erratic season since capturing her maiden major in New York.
She put just 44 percent of her first serves in play and had nine double faults, but the 99th-ranked Maria couldn't capitalize and Gauff won the last seven games to seal the win.
"I think I played well overall," Gauff said. "I think if I could have served better that first set would have been a lot easier."
Djokovic, 37, had quipped that while he enjoys the energy of night sessions he could do with an earlier bedtime.
But he could be grateful to miss the worst heat of a steamy day that saw tournament organizers invoke the extreme weather rule and allows mid-match breaks to distressed players in long matches.
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, runner-up to Gauff last year, didn't have to take advantage, polishing off Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-1 in an hour.
The world number two from Belarus, aiming to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win both hard court Grand Slam titles in the same year, said she was determined to make it a quick.
"I told myself you have to stay focused from the first point to the last point and make sure you're not going to stay here a crazy number of hours," Sabalenka said.
Seventh-seeded Paris Olympics gold medallist Zheng Qinwen had to go the distance, rallying from a set down for the second straight match to reach the third round with a 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-2 victory over Russian Erika Andreeva.
Eighth-seeded Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova became the biggest upset victim of the tournament so far, bounced 6-4, 7-5 by Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"49 minutes ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics59 minutes ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan2 hours ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches2 hours ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win2 hours ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop2 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics2 hours ago
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu3 hours ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran3 hours ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors3 hours ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches3 hours ago