Djokovic Targets Slam Record At US Open, Sinner Under Cloud
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Novak Djokovic, fired up by his emotional Olympic Games triumph, targets new Grand Slam records at the US Open from Monday as title rival Jannik Sinner arrives in New York dogged by questions over two positive drugs tests.
Defending champion Djokovic can become the oldest Open era champion at the tournament if he secures a fifth title, a record he would share with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.
The 37-year-old would also move to 25 Grand Slam triumphs, taking him clear of the 24 he currently shares with Margaret Court.
The final major of the year comes at a critical time for Djokovic.
This year he was succeeded as Australian Open champion by Sinner who also relieved him of his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz took his French Open title with the Spanish crowd-pleaser then sweeping Djokovic off court in a one-sided Wimbledon final.
However, Djokovic, returned to the clay courts of Roland Garros to stun Alcaraz in the Olympic final.
His tearful victory in Paris allowed him to become only the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam of all four majors and Olympic gold.
The victory also silenced the increasing number of doubters who had written off the Serb as a spent force in a new era where Sinner, 23, and 21-year-old Alcaraz are steadily moving centre stage.
Djokovic, who underwent surgery on his right knee in June, described his Olympic victory as his "biggest sporting success".
It was also the 99th title of his professional career.
