Djokovic Tells Nadal: 'Your Legacy Will Live Forever'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Novak Djokovic told old rival Rafael Nadal that his "legacy will live forever" after the Spanish great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.
"Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever," 24-time Grand Slam title winner and fellow former world number one Djokovic wrote on Instagram.
