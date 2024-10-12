Djokovic To Face Sinner In Blockbuster Shanghai Masters Final
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Novak Djokovic fought through a knee problem to defeat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) in an "incredible fight" on Saturday, setting up a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final with world number one Jannik Sinner.
Earlier the Italian beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5, ensuring in the process that he will finish the year at the top of the rankings.
Djokovic took a crucial fifth game break after an unforced error from Fritz to win the first set in 38 minutes.
But the second set lasted twice as long, and was a much more tense affair, as the players sent each other scrambling across the court in a series of thrilling rallies.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion called it an "incredible fight".
"He could have easily won the second set.
.. In the tiebreak it was really anyone's game, (but) I feel like I was never giving up," he said.
In the second set, after the almost 13-minute fifth game eventually held by Fritz, the Serb bent over in exhaustion, breathing heavily.
Fritz missed a chance to take control in the eighth game when he failed to convert a break point, with Djokovic fighting back to hold.
Djokovic, who has been wearing a brace on his right knee throughout the tournament, had to take a medical time-out to see to his left one after the eleventh game.
He continued to look uncomfortable through the tiebreak, skidding over at one point.
But he showed his fighting spirit, coming from 3-5 down to level, before a series of unforced errors on Fritz' part led to him being crowned winner.
