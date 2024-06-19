Djokovic To Play At Paris Games: Serbia Olympic Committee
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Former tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic will play at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris, the Olympic Committee of Serbia said on Tuesday.
"Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic have fulfilled the conditions according to ATP ranking and confirmed their participation at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024", the Serbian committee said on their web-site.
At the start of June, the 24-time Grand Slam winner withdrew ahead of his Roland Garros quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
Two weeks ago, Djokovic confirmed he had undergone an operation on his knee and that it "went well", but gave no timeframe for his return.
Djokovic has played four Olympic tournaments and won bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.
He has long said he will prioritise the Olympic Games this summer as he chases an elusive singles gold.
"The Paris Olympics are very important. The Olympics have always been a priority for me," Djokovic said in April ahead of the clay swing in Monte Carlo.
After his early exit at the Rolland Garros, Djokovic has slipped to third in the ATP rankings.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
'Lord of the Rings' star McKellen in hospital after stage fall10 minutes ago
-
New report warns of heat danger at Paris Olympics10 minutes ago
-
Defending champ Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener10 minutes ago
-
Michael Johnson announces new athletics circuit for 202510 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on rate cut hopes20 minutes ago
-
Number of Haitians fleeing gang violence up 60 pct since March: UN20 minutes ago
-
UN expert calls for “all tools” approach to end systematic gender oppression in Afghanistan40 minutes ago
-
Iran presidential hopefuls debate economy ahead of election50 minutes ago
-
London regains stock market crown as turmoil hits Paris3 hours ago
-
Kenya scraps most new tax hikes as hundreds protest3 hours ago
-
Hungary 'ready to support' Dutch PM Rutte's NATO bid: Orban3 hours ago
-
Quake kills four, injures 120 in northeastern Iran: state media3 hours ago