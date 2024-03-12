Open Menu

Djokovic Vows To Play Miami After Indian Wells Shock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Djokovic vows to play Miami after Indian Wells shock

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Novak Djokovic vowed to play the upcoming Miami Open after blaming a "really bad day" for his shock exit at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Monday.

The Serbian world number one's long-awaited return to Indian Wells after a five-year absence ended in a stunning third round defeat to lowly-ranked Italian Luca Nardi, the world No.123.

Djokovic said despite the setback, he still planned to play in Miami.

"Miami is there, so let's see," he said of the next Masters date.

"I wasn't enjoying not playing the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) last couple of years. I really wanted to play.

"I really wanted to come (this year) and I really enjoy being both in Indian Wells and Miami," added Djokovic after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat.

Five-time Indian Wells winner Djokovic was playing his first event since losing to another Italian young gun in Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open semi-finals more than six weeks ago.

"He got in as a lucky loser to the main draw, so he really didn't have anything to lose - so he played great," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said of Nardi.

"He deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad.

"That's it, these two things come together. He's having a great day; I'm having a really bad day. results (are) a negative outcome for me.'

Djokovic, who at age 36 is trying to consolidate his tournament schedule, said he will carry on to Miami starting next week.

"I do play fewer tournaments, so I'm more selective with my schedule.

"Of course it's not a great feeling when you drop out very early in the tournament, and especially here.

"I haven't played (here)in five years. I really wanted to do well. But it wasn't meant to be. We move on."

Related Topics

India World Young Miami Australian Open Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

11 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

11 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

11 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

11 hours ago
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

11 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

11 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

11 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

11 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

11 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

11 hours ago

More Stories From World