Djokovic with point to prove against younger rivals at Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs this week at the Australian Open, adamant he is ready and able to see off the challenge from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

Chinks in the armour of the 37-year-old former world number one were exposed last year when he failed to clinch a major title for the first time since 2017, although he did win Olympic gold.

The Serb's fallibility was again on show when he was bundled out of the Brisbane International last week in the quarter-finals by American Reilly Opelka.

But with fellow great Rafael Nadal joining Roger Federer in retirement, Djokovic is fired up to prove he still has what it takes against the young brigade.

Djokovic has brought in former rival Andy Murray as coach in an eye-catching move that he hopes will give him a winning edge.

"The way I'm feeling, I still think that I can go strong for years to come," said Djokovic, now ranked seven in the world.

"I still love this sport and I still love competing.

"I'm ready to compete, whatever it takes, however many hours it takes with the youngsters."

Few would bet against Djokovic on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park, where he has long been a dominant force, winning a record 10 titles.

Another would give him 25 major crowns to move him clear of Margaret Court as the outright leader.

- Sinner under doping cloud -

Djokovic's stamina and skill will be put to the ultimate test against world number one and defending champion Sinner, just 23, and Alcaraz, already a four-time Slam winner at 21.

While Djokovic warmed up in Brisbane, Italy's Sinner and Spaniard Alcaraz opted against any competitive action with exhibition matches in Melbourne this week their main preparation.

Sinner won his maiden Slam in Australia last year, battling back from two sets down to beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

It lit the fuse to a sensational season where he became the first player since Federer in 2005 to go the year without a defeat in straight sets.

He made the semis at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, won the US Open and ATP Finals, and surged to the top of the rankings.

But Sinner will start his defence under a doping cloud after twice testing positive for a banned steroid in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted his argument that the substance entered his system due to contamination and opted not to suspend him.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and a verdict remains pending.

"Of course it's in the head a little bit," Sinner admitted after leading his country to the Davis Cup title in November.

- Extra weapon -

Alcaraz won Wimbledon and the French Open last season to cement his status as the future of the game, along with Sinner.

But he has yet to perform to his full potential in Australia, with a quarter-final appearance in 2024 -- where he was stunned by Alexander Zverev -- his best effort.

According to reports in Spain, Alcaraz has switched to a heavier racquet in the off-season to generate more speed with his forehand on the Melbourne Park surface.

"Everything is an extra weapon to counteract the game of rivals such as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, among others," said his coach Samuel Lopez.

Germany's Zverev is a threat again after winning the Rome and Paris Masters 1000 titles in recent months, which helped rocket him to two in the world.

He withdrew from the warm-up mixed-teams United Cup with a bicep strain but it was seen as precautionary as he targets a maiden Slam title.

The unpredictable Medvedev has reached three of the last four Australian Open finals and can never be discounted.

Like Sinner and Alcaraz, the Russian did not play a warm-up event and his early season form is an unknown.

Local fans will give strong backing to Alex de Minaur, the world number eight, and showman Nick Kyrgios, who made his long-awaited comeback in Brisbane last week after a lengthy injury layoff.

Kyrgios was knocked out in the first round and admitted he would "almost need a miracle" for his wrist to hold up through five sets.

On Wednesday he pulled out of an exhibition match against Djokovic with an abdominal strain, casting fresh doubt on his fitness.

The Australian Open gets under way on Sunday.

mp/pst