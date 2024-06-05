Djokovic Withdrawal Shakes Up French Open As Swiatek Roars Into Semis
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Novak Djokovic's worst fears materialised as a knee injury forced him out of the French Open on Tuesday, while women's reigning champion Iga Swiatek surged into the semi-finals with another ruthless display.
Carlos Alcaraz served a convincing reminder of his Roland Garros title credentials after Djokovic's pull-out ensured there will be a new name on the men's trophy.
World number one and 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic withdrew ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
The 37-year-old Djokovic had blamed the "slippery" Roland Garros courts for aggravating the problem during his last-16 win on Monday.
"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," Djokovic wrote on social media.
"My team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."
Ruud, who lost to Djokovic in last year's final, will receive a walkover and play Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals on Friday.
Djokovic's injury-enforced exit from the tournament also means that Jannik Sinner will become Italy's first number one in the sport next week.
For the first time since 2004, the men's final in Paris will not feature Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
Second seed Sinner reached his first Roland Garros semi-final shortly after the news of Djokovic's withdrawal, beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).
"It's every player's dream to become number one in the world. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring (from the tournament) is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery," said Sinner.
The Australian Open champion goes through to a blockbuster clash with Alcaraz, a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a repeat of last year's quarter-final.
Alcaraz is looking increasingly assured in Paris after an injury-hit preparation, and has now won all six encounters with Tsitsipas.
The 21-year-old Spaniard is seeking to become the youngest man to win Grand Slams on all three surfaces by adding to his Wimbledon title from a year ago and the 2022 US Open crown.
"It's going to be a really difficult challenge for me, but I'm ready to take that challenge," Alcaraz said of facing Sinner.
"It's the match everybody wants to watch... Let's see who's going to win."
The pair have split eight previous matches, with Alcaraz winning a five-set US Open quarter-final classic en route to the title two years ago in their most recent duel at a major.
