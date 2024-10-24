Open Menu

Djokovic Won't Play Paris Masters, Leaving Doubt Over Season

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Djokovic won't play Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he is withdrawing from the Paris Masters, where he is a seven-time champion, in a move which could potentially signal the end of his roller-coaster season.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing the Paris Masters this year," the 37-year-old Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"I have a lot of great memories, winning seven titles and I hope to be back with you next year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me there."

Djokovic, who is the defending champion in Paris, has won a record 40 Masters titles in his career along with his 24 Grand Slam titles.

His 2024 season has yielded one title -- his emotional Olympic gold medal in Paris in August and he is currently marooned on 99 career trophies.

This season he has been deposed as Grand Slam king by Jannik Sinner who claimed the Australian and US Open titles. The Italian also snatched his world number one ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz swept him off court in the Wimbledon final after succeeding him as French Open champion.

For the first time since 2017 he will end the season without a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is still in contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

He is currently sixth in the race for the eight-man field for the showpiece but could be overtaken by a number of players.

This year's Paris Masters takes place from October 28 to November 3.

Related Topics

World Paris Turin August October November 2017 Gold Olympics From Race Instagram Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

2 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

2 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

2 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

2 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

2 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

2 hours ago
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

2 hours ago
 Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

2 hours ago
 Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection mea ..

Aurangzeb urges IMF to embed social protection measures in lending frameworks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World