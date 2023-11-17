Open Menu

Djokovic's ATP Finals Record Bid On Course After Sinner Beats Rune

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Djokovic's ATP Finals record bid on course after Sinner beats Rune

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title will continue after Jannik Sinner beat Holger Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and capped a perfect Thursday in which he became the first Italian to reach the semi-finals.

Sinner was already guaranteed a spot in the last four after Hubert Hurkacz claimed a set in his 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-1 defeat to Djokovic earlier in the day, and the world number four topped the group after a battling win at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Sinner could have let Rune win as that would have eliminated Djokovic but the Italian's good friend Hurkacz, who played his only match of the season-ending tournament as a replacement for injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, poured cold water on that notion.

And Sinner fought hard to secure first place with his third win in three group matches and allow world number one Djokovic to follow him into the next round.

In the semis the reigning Toronto Masters champion will play whoever finishes second in the Red Group, while Djokovic will face the group winner.

Carlos Alcaraz and current Red Group leader Daniil Medvedev -- who is also already in the semis - face off on Friday afternoon before Alexander Zverev takes on eliminated Andrey Rublev.

Sinner initially looked like making short work of Rune despite the Dane only having to play three games in his previous match with Tsitsipas on Tuesday before the Greek dropped out of the tournament injured.

The 22-year-old came through a three-hour thriller against Djokovic but looked ready to take on the world when he broke Rune twice in the first three games.

Fatigue and a back niggle allowed Rune back into the match, but Sinner held firm to bask in the cheers of fans who chanted his name to the rafters.

Sinner's win saved Djokovic from a disappointing end to what has been an age-defying 2023 from the 36-year-old, who won three Grand Slams and took his 1000 Masters crowns to 40, another record.

Djokovic took control at the end of the first set of his match with Hurkacz when he rattled off nine points in a row to take a 6-0 lead in the tie-break and then seal the set.

However, he threw away his serve to love in game five of the second set and two games later looked on in disbelief as Hurkacz rammed home four consecutive aces from 15-40 down to go to within one game of drawing level.

Hurkacz easily saw out the set, drawing warm applause from the home crowd, and with the third set almost irrelevant the Pole collapsed against a visibly annoyed Djokovic, who hopes of a historic win are still alive.

Related Topics

Injured World Water Toronto Pala Turin Lead From Love

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

42 minutes ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

9 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

9 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

9 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

9 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

10 hours ago
Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

10 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

10 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

10 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

10 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

10 hours ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

10 hours ago

More Stories From World