Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic retired with an injury from his Australian Open semi-final on Friday, leaving him level on 24 with Margaret Court on the all-time Grand Slam singles list.

Here is the Serbian's record since his last 24th Slam win, which came at the US Open in 2023.

2024

Australian Open: Semi-finals (lost to Jannik Sinner)

French Open: Quarter-finals (walkover/injured when due to face Casper Ruud)

Wimbledon: Final (lost to Carlos Alcaraz)

US Open: Third round (lost to Alexei Popyrin)

2025

Australian Open: Semi-final (retired against Alexander Zverev)

