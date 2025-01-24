Djokovic's Faltering Pursuit Of Record 25th Slam Title
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Novak Djokovic retired with an injury from his Australian Open semi-final on Friday, leaving him level on 24 with Margaret Court on the all-time Grand Slam singles list.
Here is the Serbian's record since his last 24th Slam win, which came at the US Open in 2023.
2024
Australian Open: Semi-finals (lost to Jannik Sinner)
French Open: Quarter-finals (walkover/injured when due to face Casper Ruud)
Wimbledon: Final (lost to Carlos Alcaraz)
US Open: Third round (lost to Alexei Popyrin)
2025
Australian Open: Semi-final (retired against Alexander Zverev)
afp
